Section of Grattan Street in Chicopee closed after crash

A portion of Grattan Street is closed in Chicopee following a crash earlier this morning that downed an electrical pole.

Right now, Grattan Street is closed from Trilby Avenue to Percy Street.

“The estimated time for repairs is at least 4 to 6 hours,” Officer Michael Wilk, with the Chicopee Police Department said.

For most of that time, Wilk said, the road will be closed and he is advising drivers to plan accordingly.

