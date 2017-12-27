Springfield Officer Suspended with Pay

A Springfield Police officer has been suspended with pay after an alleged off-duty incident in Northampton.

Springfield Police said Officer Dushaine Goffe was suspended Tuesday and referred questions to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

According to Northampton District Court, Goffe was arraigned Tuesday on Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Strangulation or Suffocation and Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle.

Goffe is being held pending a dangerousness hearing Friday.

