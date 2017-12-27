Home-heating companies busy following record low temps

This brutal cold could mean problems for homeowners.

Laura Benoit, owner of Bay State Fuel Oil, told Western Mass News that these record lows mean her phone’s been ringing off the hook.

“Yesterday and today, everybody wants oil. They forgot to order and need an emergency delivery.”

Home-heating crews have been working through the holiday week, taking some time off Monday for Christmas, but back out on the roads just as quickly.

“Our guys are working around the clock. We’re making sure everybody is getting their oil when they need it.”

Some things Benoit said that you should do to protect your house from the cold: Identify the drafts, draw your blinds and make sure you’ve taken your air conditioning unit out of the window.

But you might not always know how the cold's affecting your home.

“The problem we seem to be having today is people with outside tanks having freeze-up problems."

So if you have an outside tank:

“They really need to put some type of heat tape or some kind of preventative around the fuel line, so it doesn’t freeze. It also is an advantage to add a heating oil treatment to their tank to prevent the fuel from gelling up, because that will make the furnace shut down.”

It’s important to dress both yourself and your house, warmly.

And on some of the coldest days of the year, oil prices could be climbing.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.