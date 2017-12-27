Springfield homeless shelter prepared to house all ahead of freezing night

With these bone chilling temperatures, local shelters are opening their doors to those who are homeless and need somewhere to stay.

“We are busy all year long. People are homeless when they are homeless. We're full in the summer, we are full in the winter. And right now its life threatening conditions,” said Bill Miller with Friends of the Homeless.

The Friends of the Homeless on Worthington Street in Springfield is always open, and they serve three meals a day.

Bill Miller, the director said that they want people to be coming these next few days. It’s too dangerous to stay outside.

“Word of mouth, the media getting the word out, letting people know that when it’s this cold, if anybody is left outside, we want to make sure to get word to them and they come in for shelter.”

Frost bite can happen in thirty minutes in these freezing temperatures and being outside is dangerous. Sleeping outside can kill someone.

The Friends of the Homeless, along with other shelters, are not at maximum capacity and want everyone to know that they have room if they need it.

And if they don’t have room, Miller told Western Mass News they will make room.

They aren’t expecting to have to add extra beds this week, but they don’t want to leave a single person out in the cold.

“We don’t want people to be living outdoors. We don't expect a big influx, but even if one or two or three, those are potentially lives saved.

The city of Springfield has the ability to open warming centers if shelters get full, but as of right now they don’t have the need to.

They are prepared if that changes.

