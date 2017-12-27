Powerball jackpot the largest its been since Mavis win

2018 is just around the corner, and can you think of a better way to ring in the new year than by becoming a millionaire?

You can't win if you don't play and tonight, and someone could be taking home the big bucks with lottery jackpots climbing across the board.

It's been 18 Powerball drawings with no winner.

But tonight, someone's life could change forever with the largest Powerball jackpot up for grabs since Mavis took home the prize in late August, and there's also the in state Megabucks Doubler.

The Powerball prize: 337 million, which is an estimated 210-million-dollar cash value.

As for the Doubler: 7.8 million is on the line, with a cash value of a little over 6 million.

Now it's not just tonight's drawing, which could make someone rich. There was no winner in Tuesday's Mega Millions and that jackpot has risen to over 300 million dollars as well.

