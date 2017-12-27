Springfield Rescue Mission hands out soup to the homeless

When it’s as cold as it was today, a warm bowl of soup can change your whole day.

The Springfield Rescue Mission take to the streets every day to give out soup, snacks, and a prayer to those who are homeless in the community.

Chaplain Robert Richards at the Springfield Rescue Mission gives a whole new meaning to service with a smile.

Every day he goes out with a team to hand out soup and a prayer to those who are struggling.

The mission volunteers told Western Mass News that it’s all a part of ‘Operation Son-Shine, and no matter the weather, they are out and about offering clothes, food and guidance to those who are homeless or struggling.

“It’s cold, and the homeless don't take a day off, they are out here 24/7. So we come out here, we realize that and we want to help.”

The Springfield Rescue Mission is dependent solely on donations, so some days they have more to give out than others, but it’s always appreciated.

Chaplain Robert calls himself a hope dealer, and he’s always in supply, offering so much more than soup.

