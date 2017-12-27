Oil prices going up as temperatures go down

Keeping yourself and your home warm during these days of record cold could be a struggle.

Laura Benoit, owner of Bay State Fuel Oil, told Western Mass News that these record lows mean her phone’s been off the hook all week with homeowners who need emergency deliveries.

She also said that because of a pipeline explosion in Libya, costs are climbing.

“Oil prices are up this week with what’s been going on overseas and the real cold draft that’s been coming through, so the market’s been driven by that.”

It’s something she said that customers should know beforehand.

“It’s up this week about 15 cents, so people can expect to see that when they call for delivery.”

While the explosion is a main cause of that price climb, this really cold weather could also be having a major impact.

