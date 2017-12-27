Possible risks the cold weather poses to your health

Extreme drops in temperature can take a toll on your health and even a little exposure can cause hypothermia.

Massachusetts doctors have already treated minor to moderate cases of hypothermia, and there are several things you can do to reduce your risk since the arctic blast is far from over.

Western Mass News talked to Hassen Borhot of AFC Urgent Care in Northampton.

He said that prolonged exposure can be harmful and possibly require medical attention.

“The frost nip occurs, you get that hyperemia, the redness in the exposed skin areas. Later down the road, that can progress into superficial frost bite.”

From there, the risk of hypothermia is also a major concern.

For those with respiratory issues, the cold can worsen breathing conditions.

“The cold air is really harsh to the lungs and to the airway, so if you have to be outside, cover your mouth with a scarf so that you can breathe warmer air.”

Borhot told Western Mass News that it is important to listen to your body. It will tell you when to go inside.

“Pain, tingling, numbness. Those are all initial signs.”

And when you are gearing up to brave the elements, don’t forget your ears and nose.

“A lot of those areas are mostly cartilage, so the circulations and blood flow isn’t great.”

