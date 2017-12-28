Brutal Arctic cold settles into New England

Brutal cold is the main weather story as we end 2017 and enter 2018.



Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings are in effect until noon today. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will reach to about 10° this afternoon. Winds will gust up to 25 mph, dropping "feels-like" temperatures to -5 to -20 below zero.



High pressure will eventually move over New England, relaxing the winds overnight. Air temperatures will still fall to below zero, however the wind chill won't be as much of a factor.

Friday will still feature a lot of sunshine, with a few high clouds build in during the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the middle teens, still a solid 20° below average.

By Saturday, a coastal low may bring a round of snow showers to southern New England. At the moment, this looks to be a low impact event for western Mass with a coating possible Saturday evening. More snow is possible south and east of Springfield through the I-84 and I-95 corridors for the Connecticut shoreline, Rhode Island, the Cape, and Islands.



Behind that system, more cold will pool into New England. Highs back to the single digits on Sunday. New Year's Eve celebrations will be bitterly to dangerously cold. If you plan on attending outdoor festivities, you'll definitely want to layer up.



High pressure will dominate through the middle of next week as the Arctic cold continues to make its presence felt.



