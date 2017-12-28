Dangerous wind chill and record-low temps through Friday AM

Wind Chill Advisories have been issued again for western Hampden, Hampshire and all of Franklin and Berkshires Counties through Friday morning. Wind chills of -10 to -20 will be common and frostbite can set in within 30 minutes to exposed skin.

High pressure to our west will keep us brisk and clear tonight with a gusty breeze keeping wind chills below 0. Wind chills remain well below 0 through the higher elevations, but for the valley winds become light to calm in the early morning. We may very well break a record low temperature in Springfield! The number to beat is -6 set in 1993.

Friday will be a quiet weather day with more clouds due to a passing upper level disturbance. We stay dry and cold with highs in the teens and a light breeze. Skies should clear back out Friday night, so another cold one is on tap with lows possibly dipping back below 0.

Clouds increase Saturday morning and we will see a cloudy, cold day with temps hitting around 20 degrees. Low pressure will swing through Saturday afternoon and evening with a period of light snow that will be very fluffy in nature due to the cold. An inch or two may accumulate, especially south of the Mass Pike. Snow moves out quickly and is gone by 10pm.

Another shot of colder air descends into western Mass for Sunday and Monday, just in time to ring in the New Year. We will be blustery Sunday with highs in the low teens and wind chills likely near or below 0, but with sunshine. NYE will be brutal with another round of Wind Chill Advisories possible. We start the New Year very cold, but temperatures will moderate each day and return to the 20s by Wednesday. Overnight temps look to hit well below 0 through Wednesday morning though. Tracking another potential coastal storm that could bring snow for Thursday-more details as we get closer to it.



