Arson investigator called in following Agawam apartment fire - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

An arson investigator is on-scene this morning after a fire broke out inside an Agawam apartment overnight.

Our crew arrived to the scene on 15 Ash Lane around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Western Mass News was told by Agawam Fire Officials one person has been displaced and the resident was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

According to the Agawam Fire Department, the fire caused around $100,000 in damage.

