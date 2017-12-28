Western Mass News Grammy Sweepstakes - Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Western Mass News Grammy Sweepstakes is a weekday sweepstakes that begins at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Wednesday, 1/3/18 and ends at 5:00 PM E.T. on Tuesday, 1/16/18 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 5:00 PM E.T. weekdays from Wednesday, 1/3/18 – Tuesday, 1/16/18 to be eligible for that day’s drawing. Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

SPONSORS: Western Mass News/Meredith Corporation, 1300 Liberty St. Springfield, MA 01104; CBS Television, 530 W. 57th St. New York, NY 10019

ENTRY: Listen to MIX 93.1 FM from 8:00 AM-9:00 AM E.T. weekdays from Wednesday, 1/3/18-Tuesday, 1/16/18 for a keyword. Once the keyword is revealed, go to http://www.facebook.com/westernmassnews, click on the Win Cool Stuff! tab on the left side of the page, and click on the Western Mass News Grammy Sweepstakes entry form. Complete the entry form, including correct daily keyword, to register and receive one (1) entry. Each daily keyword expires at 5:00 PM E.T. the day it airs. Entries attempted using an expired keyword will not be eligible. Non-winning daily entries will be rolled over to subsequent drawings in this sweepstakes.

BONUS ENTRY – OPTIONAL: Referred Individual Bonus Entry: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual”). Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes pursuant to such instructions during the Sweepstakes Period (e.g., by a referral URL) in a way that credits the referrer, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, entrant will receive one (1) Referred Entry into the sweepstakes (“Bonus Referred Entry”). A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. Maximum of one (1) Bonus Referred Entry per person.

Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook”).

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per keyword. Maximum of one (1) Bonus Referred Entry per person. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries or referred entries by using multiple/different email addresses, Facebook accounts, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsors, in their sole discretion.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Franklin, Hampshire or Hampden Counties, MA in the Western Mass News viewing area who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Western Mass News within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period at approximately 5:05 PM E.T., one (1) finalist will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to date containing a correct keyword (ten (10) finalists total). Each finalist will each receive one (1) Western Mass News Gift Pack containing:

· a Western Mass News t-shirt

· a Western Mass News coffee mug

· a Western Mass News reusable bag

Approximate retail value of each Gift Pack: $30.00. Daily finalists will be notified via phone and/or email at approximately 5:10 PM E.T. each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period. Daily finalists are responsible for picking up prize at Western Mass News’ offices (1300 Liberty St. Springfield MA 01104) during business hours by 5:00 PM E.T. on Thursday, 1/18/18.

On or about Tuesday, 1/16/18 at approximately 5:30 PM E.T., Western Mass News will conduct a random drawing from among the ten (10) finalists. One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive:

· Two (2) tickets for round-trip, non-refundable shuttle service from Springfield, MA to New York City. Required travel dates: Saturday, January 27 – Monday, January 29, 2018.

· A two (2) night stay in one (1) room at the Intercontinental New York Times Square (300 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036). Maximum two (2) people per room.

· Round-trip shuttle transfer from the hotel to event venue on Sunday, January 28, 2018 only

· Two (2) Bronze level category tickets to the GRAMMY® Awards on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Madison Square Garden (4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10001).

· Two (2) tickets to the official GRAMMY® After Party at the Marriott Marquis (1535 Broadway, New York, NY 10036) with live performances, complimentary cocktails and food service.

· $300 in the form of a prepaid debit card for airport transfers, food and beverage, valid wherever card is accepted.

· Breakfast for two (2) daily during stay at the Intercontinental New York.

Total approximate retail value of Grand Prize: $4,940.00.

Not included: meals (excluding food served at after party and breakfast during hotel stay), gratuities, transportation other than specified above, alcohol, souvenirs. (The package does include a $300.00 prepaid card which may cover these expenses.) Guest must be 21 years of age or older.

Grand Prize winner will be contacted by Western Mass News via e-mail and/or phone on or about Tuesday, 1/16/18 at approximately 6:00 PM E.T. One (1) prize per household, with the exception that the Grand Prize winner will also win a daily prize as a finalist.

Potential Grand Prize winner must confirm eligibility with Western Mass News and pick up prize redemption information at Western Mass News’ office (1300 Liberty St. Springfield, MA 01104) by 5:00 PM E.T. on Friday, 1/19/18. Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their sole discretion. Prize and travel will be coordinated by Infrared Experience Marketing.

Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Prize(s) is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any daily winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. If Grand Prize Winner is found to be ineligible, Grand Prize will be awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among the remaining daily finalists. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession, and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s). Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning a daily prize depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Odds of winning Grand Prize are 1 in 10.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Western Mass News and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Western Mass News reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsors believe may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Western Mass News uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at www.westernmassnews.com/story/18990/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission to use winner's entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph, video and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by Friday, 1/19/18 at 5:00 PM E.T. or prize will be forfeited. If forfeited, an alternate winner will be selected via the above described method. By participating and winning a prize, winner(s) releases Sponsors, Facebook, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U. S. federal, MA state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Taxes, if any, on prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). Grand Prize winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For winners’ list, available after Friday, 2/16/18, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to Western Mass News Grammy Sweepstakes at the Western Mass News address above.

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.