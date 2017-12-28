Springfield firefighter, 1 resident transported from Sterling St. house fire

A Springfield firefighter and one resident were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out inside a multi-unit Sterling Street home Thursday morning.

Dennis Leger, Executive Aid to the Springfield Fire Department Commissioner told Western Mass News the fire occurred inside units 39 to 41.

Springfield firefighters battled the flames in freezing temperatures. According to Leger, one firefighter injured their leg from an icy ladder, and one resident suffered burn injuries to their neck.

"There's really no way to warm up from this is brutal temperatures. It's just a bad day to be a fireman out here. It's part of the job you just have to bear with it," Leger explained.

Leger said the second floor had to be gutted and there is major water damage to the first floor and the basement.

A total of seven residents have been displaced. Volunteers from the American Red Cross are assisting them at this time.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation, Leger noted.

