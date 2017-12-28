Monson police seek to find break-in suspects

The Monson Police Department is seeking to find suspects that left items behind after breaking into a home Wednesday afternoon.

According to a post on the Monson Police Department's Facebook page, the suspect(s) left behind a clipboard and tape measure inside a home on Butler Road.

Monson Police believe the suspect(s) involved may have used the items as props while going door-to-door in order to check out other homes.

Any residents who may have experienced someone coming up to their door to offer or inquire about services is asked to report it to Monson Detective Szymanski at (413) 893-9500 Ext 116.

