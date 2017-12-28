Firefighters brace frigid temps to battle fires

As the cold continues to impact western Massachusetts, plenty of people are forced to fight the conditions while working outside.

Firefighters and first responders have to brace whatever Mother Nature throws their way, and have to remain hopeful that it won't cost them even a second when seconds matters most.



"Most of our job is using water when we are out there, and it freezes, especially when it's 4 degrees. It's freezing faster than we can spray it," said Southwick Firefighter/EMT Brian Schneider.



Schneider told Western Mass News the cold plays more of a factor than any other season.

Hoses, hydrants and even the roads, can be a hazard while navigating the cold to put out the heat which only adds to the challenge.

Roads can often get iced over as thousands of gallons of water run down from the scene.



"The road conditons can be even more hazardous for us driving the big trucks down the roads," Schneider noted.



Public works crews will often sand streets and driveways on scene, but their greatest concern is each other.

Firefighters may look like they are warm, but in the cold, they are anything but.

Schneider said they will often sweat underneath without even feeling it, which can make them even colder.



"Bringing a spare pair of gloves is always a good idea. We have to keep in mind that with the water flowing, everything is getting wet. When you don't feel it, frostbite is more prominent," Schneider explained.



Schneider recalled several fires over the years where cold played a prominent role.

Just last year an overnight fire on Coes Hill Road destroyed a home and crews dealt with frozen water lines, while having to get water from a mile away with no hydrants on that side of town.

A dozen years of putting out fires includes a dozen winters to contend with, but at the end of the day, it's what saving lives is all about.



"If you call, we'll be there. The weather is not going to stop us from getting to you," Schneider said.

