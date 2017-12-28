Court documents reveal moments leading up to Springfield officer's suspension

Western Mass News has learned more about a Springfield Police Officer who was placed on suspension with pay after an off-duty incident that took place late Christmas night.

Court documents obtained by Western Mass News show that Officer Dushaine Goffe has a history of charges.

Western Mass News Reporter Samara Abramson briefly spoke on the phone with a woman who claims she’s been abused by Goffe in the past.

The woman said she’s completely shaken up by what’s been going on since she reported the most recent assault.



According to court documents, Goffe is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and strangulation.

In a statement made to police, Goffe’s ex-girlfriend told them she’s been dating Goffe for three years.

He’d hit her, sprained her ankle, and bruised her, according to the report.

Late Monday night, officers responded to Meadowbrook Apartments in Northampton for a report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a car with a broken passenger side mirror.

"Throughout his interactions with police, Goffe had a great deal of difficulty recalling the events of the night."

Goffe stated this was because he was "pretty drunk and doesn't normally drink shots."



The reports reads:

Officers became aware that Goffe is a police officer in the city of Springfield and normally carries his duty weapon.

It is legal for officers to carry their department-issued guns with them when they’re off-duty, unless that officer is under the influence of alcohol or any drugs.



The report continued to say:

Goffe stated that they were at the bar until last call, consuming several beers and a shot of tequila.

Western Mass News also obtained a report from 2001, when Goffe was charged with one count of assault and battery seven years before he joined the Springfield Police Department.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said if the most recent event is proven to be true, he believes the officer should lose his badge.



“You put that badge on to protect and serve those in need, especially domestic violence, so we will await the pending criminal charges on this individual," said Mayor Sarno.

