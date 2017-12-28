Safety tips while out on frozen bodies of water

Below-average temperatures have turned bodies of water into ice, attracting the attention of those wanting to get out there and ice fish or skate.



As each cold day goes by, people are growing bolder by testing the thickness of the ice on the ponds and lakes across western Massachusetts.

Chief Nelson with the Amherst Fire Department told Western Mass News they train for ice rescues frequently, and thankfully this year, they haven’t had to perform any.

He added that if someone falls in, there’s a few things they need to keep in mind to potentially save their life.

"Kinda reach out and kick, almost swim back up on to the top," Chief Nelson noted.

Chief Nelson recommends that after you've regained control, you stay low and roll, back in the direction you came.

"You know that where you came from the ice was thick enough because it held you up," he said.

It's also important to remember that if you see someone fall in, don't go chasing after them.

"First and foremost, dial 911 [to] get us on the way," Nelson concluded.

Chief Nelson also recommends if you are heading out onto the ice it’s never a bad idea to bring a rope so you can pull someone away from the ice break without putting yourself in imminent danger.

