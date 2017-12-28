Car experts recommend warming up older mode vehicles in frigid temps

When temperatures drop, your car’s ability to start right up does too.

Getting it going before you hit the road is like having a cup of morning coffee, warm, and necessary to get the day going.

Cars that were made from 2011 and up are considered modern cars, they only need about 90 seconds to be driving ready.

Cars made in 2010 or earlier, need a little more time so that the fluids and electronics that make your car move, are ready to go.



"The older cars aren't so modern on the computers and the sensors are a lot slower. A longer warm up time for any subzero weather for any car 2010 and below, 5 minutes in subzero weather is pretty good," said Brad Leveille of Brad's Service Center in Chicopee.



If you're a lucky to have a car starter you will be ready to use it.

For those with older model cars, be prepared to have to head outside to manually start up your car



"The 2010 below, they aren't factory systems, they are aftermarket systems so they are more likely to fail," Leveille noted.



Brad's Service Center is seeing a lot of is frozen windshield wiper fluid this year, as not all brands are alike and buyers should beware.



"The window wash you have to be careful of, when you buy it in a super market it has to be set to a certain temperature. the super market stuff has been freezing," Leveille explained.

Brad's also recommends to get your car regularly serviced in order to reduce any issues you may see during this cold weather.

