Two injured after car crashes into Lowe's in Springfield

There were some scary moments Thursday after a driver crashed through a Lowe's store on Boston Road in Springfield.

It all happened right before 5 p.m. tonight and sent store filled with employees and customers ducking for cover.

"I thought it was an attack and ran away," said Kenneth Marcelina of Springfield.

A car had barreled into a Lowe's store on Boston Road.

"I was out cashing out for my wire, and I just see a car trying to get into the store," Marcelina added.

The car rammed through the front entrance and traveled about 120 feet into the building.

A customer clipped by the car was rushed to the hospital. The woman is expected to be okay.

The driver was also injured in the crash.

"I just sprinted out because that's all I was thinking," Marcelina noted.

Customers like Marcelina managed to escape unscathed, but it is an experience they won't soon forget.

"It was like a roller coaster because at first, you don't know what is going on and then you get to safety and you feel okay," Marcelina said.

A trail of shattered glass, metal, and debris was pushed aside as the car is driven back onto the pavement and carried away on a tow truck.

The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.