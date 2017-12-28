Task force recommends overhaul of Massachusetts booze laws

BOSTON (AP) - A task force put together by the state treasurer is recommending an overhaul of Massachusetts' alcohol laws, some of which date to the end of Prohibition in 1933.

The report released Thursday could mean higher booze prices but also end some confusing and annoying rules.

Proposals include increasing state excise taxes on beer, wine, and liquor and earmarking the revenue for alcohol education and treatment.

Massachusetts does not have a sales tax on liquor, but excise taxes paid by distributors are generally baked into consumer prices.

The task force also recommends abolishing the limit on the number of alcohol licenses grocery store chains can hold and allowing bars to accept out-of-state photo IDs.

Treasurer Deb Goldberg says her office will review the recommendations, some of which would require legislative approval.

