Student suicide prompts school to review bullying policy - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Student suicide prompts school to review bullying policy

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: MGN Online) (Image Courtesy: MGN Online)

THOMPSON, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut preparatory school has hired an attorney to look at its anti-bullying policies following the death of 15-year-old student.

Connor Tronerud died Dec. 4. He lived in Sutton, Massachusetts and was a sophomore at Marianapolis Preparatory School, an independent Catholic school in Thompson.

Connor's family has set up a page to raise money for bullying prevention. On it they say Connor was a private person but "struggled with peers invading that privacy in order to provoke a response."

The Hartford Courant reports the school sent a letter to parents saying it has hired Hartford attorney Jeffrey Pingpank to investigate and recommend policy changes. Pingpank has already visited the school.

The move comes after Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. announced he is investigating Tronerud's death.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.