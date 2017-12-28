TJO seeing uptick in calls over concerns of pets in the cold

As the temperatures reach dangerous lows, local animal shelters are doing their part to protect furry friends.

The Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center has an uptick in concerned phone calls about pets left in the cold.

The weather in Springfield is numbing, so both humans and pets need to limit their time outside.

"This weather is brutal. It’s brutal for human and brutal for animal friends," said Pam Peebles, executive director of the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.

Extreme temperatures that re unfit for man nor beast.

The Springfield community is speaking up when they see a pet that might be in need of help.

"We have absolutely felt a spike in calls because of the cold weather," Peebles added.

TJO is busy making sure pets are safe. Thankfully, most of these cases were unfounded, but they told Western Mass News that they are still glad they got the call.

"If anyone was left out in the cold, intentionally or unintentionally, we would like to know about it," Peebles explained.

The shelter is also taking in more strays. Earlier in the day Thursday, a good Samaritan came to the shelter with a cat he found on his doorstep.

"We took one look at this guy and he had nothing near a winter coat and probably had not been acclimated to the weather," Peebles said.

Some animals, like bunnies, re often kept outside, but in weather like this, "We do want to keep a reminder for animals who are being kept in a hutch, it is not safe for them out there. Their water can freeze in a matter of minutes or in a short period of time and these little guys will not fare well at all. They really need to be protected," Peebles said.

If you know of an animal in need, don’t hesitate to contact your local animal control.

