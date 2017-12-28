West Springfield man receives new car after making spectacular shot at Thunderbirds game

A young West Springfield man made the shot of a lifetime and won a brand new Mercedes-Benz.

Nathan Vila is the first to win the Springfield Thunderbirds 'Shoot to Win Challenge' and Thursday was the big pay-off.

On the Friday before Christmas, Vila from West Springfield did what no one had done before.

"i thought it was just one giant dream," VIla explained.

Vila was randomly selected to take a shot at the end of the second period at the Thunderbirds game from the defensive blue line.

"I was nervous, you could say that. I was just nervous 'cause it was a pretty decent crowd that night, so it was like, i don't want to miss the net," Vila explained.

However, he conquered those nerves while shuffling the puck in front of thousands and let the wrister fly for a goal.

The shot instantly went viral and on Thursday, Vila got his reward: a brand new Mercedes.

"[So did you think you were actually going to be giving away a car?] No," said Peter Wirth, owner of Mercedes-Benz of Springfield.

Without a single dollar out of his pocket, according to Wirth,

"Depending on what state it's being registered in, the contestant, or the winner, pays sales tax and registration, but we felt like this was such a perfect story," Wirth explained.

The 2018 GLA250 is a big step up from Vila's 2013 Honda Civic, but he won't be the sole driver.

On Tuesday, Vila ships off to Georgia to begin basic training with the U.S. Army.

"Learning the Army, it's training is just my main goal right now," Vila noted.

While he's gone, mom has the keys. Yet, the memory of an impossible shot is all his.

Now, perhaps his luck will continue.

"I have two friends that are probably blowing up my phone right now like 'Oh, let's go to the casino, let's go to the casino in your new car,;" Vila said.

