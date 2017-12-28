Police: child wearing only a diaper found wandering Monson street

Police in Monson are commending some utility workers for helping during an incident that they said could have had "tragic consequences."

Monson Police report that around 2:30 p.m., two Comcast workers saw a two year old girl - dressed only in a diaper - walking along Main Street.

"As the child was attempting to cross Cushman Street, the child fell into the road. They picked up the child and brought her into a nearby store to warm up and to wait for police to arrive," police explained in a Facebook post.

Officers were able to identify the girl and her father. The child was taken to Baystate Wing Hospital to be evaluated.

Police noted that DCF has been notified and reckless endangerment charges are pending.

"We commend these workers, who are also Monson residents, for their quick action leading to a positive outcome," police added.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.