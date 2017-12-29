Light snow, dangerous cold over the New Year's Weekend

Yet another frigid day in the books with record-breaking cold this morning ( -10 in Springfield. Old record was -6)and highs this afternoon more than 20 degrees below normal. Our stretch continues.

We keep a fair sky tonight and temperatures fall quickly, returning to a few degrees below 0 not long after midnight. Clouds increase late as low pressure moves into Northern New England for Saturday. This low will keep us cloudy and cold with highs in the middle to upper teens. Light snow or snow showers roll in during the afternoon and evening as another low develops southeast of Nantucket. Our precip will be very light, but because the air is so cold, we could see an inch or two of very fine, fluffy snow-especially south of the Pike.

Snow ends Saturday night early, then we keep clouds for much of the night with some clearing by dawn. This should help keep temps above 0-barely.

We go back to painful cold to end 2017 and ring in 2018. Highs Sunday and Monday will only make it into the upper single digits and lower teens with very dry air and a clear sky in place. We will be breezy Sunday into Sunday night, which should push wind chills well below 0. They could fall into Advisory levels for New Year’s Eve and the actual temperature may break our record for Monday morning!

We begin the new year sunny and brutally cold with highs near 10 degrees Monday and could challenge another record Tuesday morning as we fall back below 0. Temps will moderate through midweek and by Wednesday we return to the 20s (first time since Tuesday 12/26)!

Another coastal storm is possible, but trends are leaning toward our current pattern holding tight and keeping the low out to sea. This means we see little to no snow and another shot of big cold for the end of the week and into the weekend. We should get back to freezing by early in the 2nd week of January.





