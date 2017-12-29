Record cold start to Friday; filtered sunshine in the afternoon

It was a record-breaking start to Friday morning. High pressure moving over New England kept skies clear and allowed temperatures to fall like a rock. Westover ARB hit -10° this morning, breaking the previous record low of -6° in 1993. Probably not the way you wanted to start the end of the work week.



Fortunately, with high pressure in place, the wind will relax nicely today. Wind Chill Advisories that were in place overnight have expired as wind chills aren't as big of a factor today.



Friday is a fairly quiet and dry weather day. Temperatures will still be cold in the middle teens. A disturbance passes to our south and adds a few high clouds in the afternoon. Skies should clear out for the evening, causing temperatures to fall to the low single digits to near zero.



Another system will track through the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic tomorrow. Saturday will feature mostly cloudy conditions into the afternoon, as that coastal low brings a chance for snow for the evening. Temperatures will be in the upper teens to near 20 before the snow arrives. Because the temperatures are so cold, the light snow will be very fluffy in consistency. The best chance for accumulating snow will be south and east of town. Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard have Winter Weather Advisories in effect for Saturday.



Behind the system that brings snow on Saturday, another cold shot of Arctic air descends into New England for Sunday and Monday. Highs will struggle to reach into the low teens. Wind chills will likely be below zero for much of the day. New Years' Eve celebrations will be brutally cold with overnight lows falling to well below zero.



2018 will start on a cold note. Western Mass has the chance for more record-breaking lows on Monday and Tuesday before things start to moderate for Wednesday and Thursday. There is a chance for a coastal storm next week - stay tuned for more details on that as we get closer.



