PD: Man who drove into Springfield Lowe's had open can of Four Loko on his lap

The Springfield Police Department has charged the man responsible for crashing into the Lowe's on Boston Road that sent one woman to the hospital Thursday night.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said 53-year-old Elgin Barrow of Easthampton drove 25 yards into the store around 4:40 p.m.

The woman that was clipped by Barrow's car was rushed to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Walsh added that Barrow had an open can of the alcoholic beverage Four Loko on his lap.

Barrow now faces several charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, defacement/vandalize property, and disorderly conduct on public conveyance.

Western Mass News spoke to one customer who said the accident was a moment she won't soon forget.

"It was like a roller coaster because at first, you don't know what is going on and then you get to safety and you feel okay," Marcelina said.

A trail of shattered glass, metal, and debris was pushed aside as Barrow's car was driven back onto the pavement and carried away on a tow truck.

