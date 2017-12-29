Suspended Springfield cop released, has to wear GPS device

A Springfield Police Officer accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend was released from custody after a court appearance on Friday.

Officer Dushaine Goffe was released on a number of conditions including having to wear a GPS device.

A total of five witnesses, including Goffe's ex-girlfriend took the stand in Northampton District Court for his dangerousness hearing.

Goffe faces charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and strangulation.

This all relates to an incident late Christmas night into the early hours of the following morning when his ex-girlfriend said she met Goffe at a bar in downtown Northampton.



Goffe's ex-girlfriend took the stand first, and answered questions asked by the Commonwealth, and by Goffe's Defense Attorney.

After meeting Goffe at the bar, the woman says she drank with him and played a game of pool.

Then she noticed he was wearing his department-issued gun.

The woman said they got more drinks and then Goffe asked her where she'd been earlier in the night, she told him a friend's house.

Then she said Goffe grabbed her shoulder and then her neck.



"I turned because that was the only way i was able to get his hand off my neck," she said.



According to a written statement she signed and gave to police read:

He asked me to go home with him and I said no and he choked me out in the bar in front of everyone. I ran out of the bar and jumped in my car.



But in court Friday morning, the woman said that's not exactly what happened.

In fact, after this alleged choking incident, she said she stayed for another drink



"The bartender stopped us and told us to take a shot," she continued.



This was a detail Goffe's Defense Attorney focused on.



"No, you didn't run out, you stayed and had another shot"



When they left the bar, the woman said Goffe followed her in his car to Meadowbrook Apartments, threw his phone at her neck, and later broke her car's passenger-side mirror.

Two witnesses testified to witnessing part of the alleged car damage take place.



Goffe's Defense Attorney focused on that detail in the affidavit

Goffe has been a Springfield Police Officer for nearly a decade and was previously charged with assault and battery in 2001.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story on-air and online.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.