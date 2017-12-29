Holyoke Children's Museum closed due to water main break

A water main break in the area of Dwight Street has forced the Holyoke Children's Museum to close until further notice.

Holyoke Water Department Manager David Conti told Western Mass News the break occurred along a sidewalk on Dwight Street and crews are out working to make repairs.

The road has been closed to one lane of traffic at this time. Conti believes crews will be able to restore water by the end of the day.

According to Conti, the Children's Museum is the only business affected by the water main break.

