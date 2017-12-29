2 car break-in suspects arrested after Chicopee resident alerted - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

2 car break-in suspects arrested after Chicopee resident alerted police

Pictured from left to right: Desmond Rock, Joseph Acosta (Image Courtesy: Chicopee Police) Pictured from left to right: Desmond Rock, Joseph Acosta (Image Courtesy: Chicopee Police)
A Chicopee resident is being credited by police for leading to the arrest of two car break-in suspects on Thursday.

Officer Mike Wilk said a resident on Clairmont Avenue called police after they witnessed two people walking up and down the street trying to gain access to cars around 11:23 p.m.

When the resident was on the phone with police, they saw the two males had broken into a car then fled on foot.

The two suspects, who were identified as 18-year-old Desmond Rock and 19-year-old Joseph Acosta were arrested after leading officers and K9 Kane on a brief chase through several backyards.

Wilk said officers recovered a backpack and a satchel that contained several stolen items.

 Both Rock and Acosta were charged with five counts breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny over $250, and larceny under $250.

They were held on $540 bail and were arraigned in Chicopee District Court on Friday.  

