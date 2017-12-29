Crews contain wood stove fire in Belchertown - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Crews contain wood stove fire in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Firefighters were able to contain a wood stove fire to the first floor inside a Belchertown home on Friday.

According to Belchertown Fire Chief Ted Boch, the fire extended out of the chimney and into the walls of the kitchen, and alongside the walls of an adjoining bedroom. 

Chief Boch said the resident has lived at the home on Keyes Street for twelve years. 

Although the fire caused roughly $15,000 to $25,000 in damage, the resident has not been displaced.

Fire crews from Bondsville, Belchertown, and an ambulance from Granby responded.

