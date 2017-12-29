Tips to keep you safe while exercising in cold weather

Getting motivated in the cold can be tough, but passionate athletes continue to run despite the extreme temperatures.

“It requires pretty minimal equipment, you can do it anywhere, anytime of year, it’s usually accessible for most people,” said Brian Fuller, an avid runner who works at Fleet Feet in Longmeadow.

Fuller told Western Mass News the key to having a safe and comfortable run is choosing an appropriate outfit.

“Making sure you’re dressing for the temperature. Realizing, that you are going to generate a fair amount of body heat yourself,” Fuller noted.

Keeping your feet dry is also an essential step. There are wind and water resistant running shoe options on the market.

“They use carbon rubber on the bottom so it does have more traction. There are also stretch over spikes that go over your shoes to grip into black ice or snowy sections of road,” said Fuller.

Also before heading out, be sure to grab a water bottle.

“It’s easier during the winter months, when its colder people kind of forget to drink enough water. You still lose a lot of sweat even when its cold,” Fuller explained.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.