Preparations for Northampton's First Night are underway

New Years Eve preparations are underway, and police are making sure those who drink don't step behind the wheel.

In Northampton, the city will be holding its annual party, but in the midst of all the food and fun, police want to make sure this new year is a safe one.



"Every year, the crowd seems to get bigger and bigger, so obviously we want to take the precautions that we need to, to keep everyone safe," said Northampton Police Captain John Cartledge.



Those precautions include extra patrols in their green jackets for the hundreds in attendance along Main Street.

Officers will also be out at night surveying the streets for drivers operating under the influence.



Cartledge reports there were zero OUI's between New Years Eve and New Years day, something they hope to accomplish once again.

Unlike Times Square, Northampton raises the ball at midnight, but when its all said and done, some say it has become a mutual understanding among residents that you can't enjoy it unless you do it safely.



"I can't think of anything more important than that. Everybody has a good time, but in all the years I've gone to First Night, I don't think I've ever seen anybody who's had too much to drink. People have to get here, but they have to get home afterwards as well," said Jacquie Fraser.



The annual 33rd First Night celebration kicks off at noon on Sunday at the Academy of Music on Main Street.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.