Tips to keep your pets safe in brisk weather

Temperatures are brutally cold, becoming dangerous for pets, so what should you be doing to protect them?

Western Mass News spoke to Dr. Bonnie Smith, a Veterinarian at Westover Animal Clinic.

Dr. Smith told Western Mass News there are three things pet owners should keep an eye out for.



"One thing you have to watch is paws and tips of the ears, those are the areas that will be most exposed especially paws coming in on ice,"Dr. Smith noted.



If the weather feels freezing to you, remember it's freezing for your pets.

Watch for when your hands and feet start to get cold, that's when it's time to bring them in.

"The smaller the dog, I think the more important having a coat," she added.



Nowadays there are plenty of options out there to keep your furry companions bundled up in brisk weather.

"There's not one really great product out there and with so many products on the internet with collars, leashes, hoods, pad protectors, I wish I could say an ideal one, there's not really," she explained.



If you are going to buy products make sure they're pet safe even something like rock salt. when going outside remember thie second tip: keep your furry friends hydrated, especially if they're old, thin, or sick.



"They can lose heat through their mouth when they're panting. so if they're running and exercising they'll pant more, lose more heat and more water and get dehydrated faster just like we can," she noted.

Also, it's important to remember to make sure there aren’t any animals seeking shelter in crevices around your car.

If you think your pets could be feeling under the weather look out for certain symptoms.



"If they get lethargic or tired or quiet that could be signs of pain or hypothermia," she said.



Following these tips should prevent that from happening.

