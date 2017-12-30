2 cars, gas truck crash on Mass Pike in Palmer

Two cars crashed into a gas truck on the Mass Pike early Saturday morning.

State police say the accident happened at 4:30 a.m. in Palmer heading Westbound.

State police tell Western Mass News that the 2 cars rear ended the truck, and that one of the cars was going 90 mph before the crash.

The second car spread debris across the highway.

State Police say there were no injuries to report.

The crash remains under investigation. No word if any charges or citations will be filed.

