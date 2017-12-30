Snowy conditions, Mass Pike speed limit reduced to 40 mph

The speed limit on the Mass Pike has been reduced because of snowy conditions on the highway Saturday morning.

The MassDOT reports the speed limit is now down to 40 mph.

"I-90 speed limit reduced to 40mph, no tandems/propanes allowed from exit 6 Chicopee to NY border," the MassDOT explained on their Twitter page at about 11 a.m. Saturday.

No word when the lower speed limit will be lifted.

MassDOT crews are out treating the roads, State Police at the Springfield Barracks report.

