Accidents reported after snowfall leaves "slippery" conditions

Police are reminding drivers to take it slow out there in the latest snowfall of the winter season after accidents reported.

Holyoke Police Lt. Cournoyer told Western Mass News they responded to a couple of accidents Saturday in relations to the winter weather were experiencing.

"Definitely getting slippery spots," Cournoyer said.

While both accidents were described as "minor" by police, they're still advising drivers to be careful and to slow down.

"Drivers should be aware," Cournoyer noted.

In Springfield, a Western Mass News crew member spotted a couple of accidents in the North Branch Parkway area. An ambulance was also spotted on scene. This was at the same time snow had been falling for a few hours already.

Springfield Police Department representative, Ryan Walsh, reports that while they've had a few more accidents "than normal" none were serious.

State Police with the Springfield Barracks report MassDOT crews are out treating the highways. Saturday morning the MassDOT reduced the speed limit on the MassPike to 40 mph. As of 2 p.m. the 40 mph restriction still had not been lifted.

The light snowfall is expected to continue falling in the western Mass. region for some time. You can check out the latest 'First Warning Weather' forecast here, just click!

As far as overall traffic conditions go, the Mass Pike in the Charlton/Sturbridge area was backed up as of about 2 p.m. State Police with the Charlton Barracks confirm with Western Mass News that they've had a couple of accidents and with New Year's Eve travelers as well, it's all contributing to the delays.

For current road conditions any time before you head out the door, check out the 'Western Mass News Traffic' map, right here, just click!

