State Police Air Wing assists in search for man in Hatfield in frigid weather

State Police have released a video taken by their Air Wing following a search for a man in Hatfield Friday night amidst very frigid temperatures.

Troopers were called in to assist local police and their Air Wing team monitored the situation from above.

This was just before 10 p.m. Friday.

"Hatfield Police and troopers assigned to the State Police Northampton Barracks were searching for a man who had made threats against himself, then fled a residence into the woods. It was also learned that the man also had felony warrants for his arrest," noted State Police.

Troopers operating the Air Wing were able to locate the man in the woods by using the helicopters "FLIR" which helped guide officers and troopers on the ground to the man.

You can see a K9 assisting in the search as well in the video footage.

"The man was not dressed for the zero degree weather... he had covered himself with snow and was laying on the bank of a ice covered pond," State Police reported.

After authorities located the man he was "guided out of the woods." The man was then transported to a local hospital to be treated for "exposure."

"Hatfield Police will handle the arrest once he is released from the hospital," State Police added.

Further details were not released.

