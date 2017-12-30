Clearing skies and bitterly cold tonight

Our stretch of frigid weather continues as we close out 2017. A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect at midnight tonight for Berkshire county and last until 6 pm Sunday evening. For western Hampden, western Hampshire and western Franklin counties a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 6 am Sunday morning until 6 pm Sunday evening.

We have seen some light snow out there this afternoon, which lead to a coating in some locations. Snow ends this evening, with some clearing taking place overnight. Overnight lows will drop back into the lower single digits with some areas dropping below zero.

We go back to painful cold to end 2017 and ring in 2018. Highs Sunday and Monday will only make it into the upper single digits and lower teens with very dry air and a clear sky in place. We will be breezy Sunday into Sunday night, which should push wind chills well below 0. They could fall into Advisory levels for New Year's Eve and the actual temperature may break our record for Monday morning!

We begin the new year sunny and brutally cold with highs near 10 degrees Monday and could challenge another record Tuesday morning as we fall back below 0. Temps will moderate through midweek and by Wednesday we return to the 20s (first time since Tuesday 12/26)!

Another coastal storm is possible, but trends are leaning toward our current pattern holding tight and keeping the low out to sea. This means we see little to no snow and another shot of big cold for the end of the week and into the weekend. We should get back to freezing by early in the 2nd week of January.

