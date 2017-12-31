Barn fire in Belchertown, mutual aid called to the scene

Firefighters were called to a barn fire in Belchertown on New Year's Eve morning Sunday.

Pelham Deputy Fire Chief, Richard Hall confirmed with Western Mass News that they were called in to the scene at around 5:45 a.m.

"181 on North Street...Tanker over there for mutual aid," he told us.

No word yet if there were any animals inside the barn at the time the fire started. We are being told by the Belchertown Fire Department, that there have been no reported injuries to any individuals.

We have reached out to the Belchertown Fire Department for more information however as they continue to investigate the situation.

