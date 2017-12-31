Ringing in 2018 with potential record low temperatures

In the wake of the snow yesterday, Arctic air returned and kept temperatures in the single digits to low teens all day. Fortunately western Mass stayed dry with a mix of sun and clouds.



A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Berkshire County until 1pm Monday and western Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden County until 8am Monday. For the Connecticut River valley and east, a Wind Chill Advisory is in place until 12pm Monday. Overnight, as temperature fall to below zero, wind chills will make it feel like -10° to -25°. Frostbite is a major concern for First Night festivities as you can begin to experience symptoms in 15 minutes or less.

2018 will start on a frigid note. In some places, potentially breaking a record low temperature Monday morning. Westover ARB's record low is -4°, and the First Warning Weather team is forecasting an overnight low of -8°.

New Year's Day will be quite cold as highs only reach about 10° in Springfield, and near 0 north and west of town. Wind chills will be below zero the entire day.

Tuesday morning could see another record cold morning (record: -10°, forecast: -10°) before rising to the middle teens. Temperatures will finally moderate heading into the middle of the week. By Wednesday, most in western Mass will see mid 20s under partly cloudy skies.



A strong coastal storm is possible towards Thursday. At the moment, the storm is looking to impact eastern Mass, the Cape, and Island moreso than western Mass, but at four days away, the track could easily change. Snow is looking more likely, but exact amounts will be fine tuned as Thursday approaches.



Another reinforcing and colder shot of North Pole air is expected to make its way to New England to end the week into the weekend. Afternoon highs will only be in the single digits to near 10° for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Overnight lows look to return to well below zero. New England will finally see some moderating temperatures for the middle of January.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.