Lottery jackpots continue to grow ahead of the New Year

Several lottery games that residents here in western Mass. can play have seen a steady increase in their jackpots over the holidays. This comes after 2 drawings were held Saturday night.

Both the Powerball and Megabucks Doubler have drawings every Wednesday and Saturday evening. With no winners in the latest drawing, in either game, jackpots are continuing to grow.

The Powerball is now at an estimated $440 million with a current cash option of $278.3 million. You can play the game in 44 States including Massachusetts, and tickets can also be purchased in Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

In state game, the Megabucks Doubler, has a jackpot that has now reached $8 million with an estimated cash option of $6,360,000 million.

So how much do the tickets cost?

Powerball is $2 and Megabucks Doubler is a $1.

You could also try your luck and play the Mega Millions...that jackpot which has also been going up over the holidays. It stands at an estimated $343 million, with a cash option of $215 million. Like the Powerball it also costs $2 a ticket. Next drawing will be on Tuesday.

