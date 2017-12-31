Yellow Cab of Springfield offering free rides New Year's Eve

If you're a Springfield resident and in need of a ride home tonight, Yellow Cab will pick you up and take you home.

Yellow Cab of Springfield is offering free rides for residents on New Year's Eve night.

The program runs from 10 p.m. on Sunday, December 31st, to 6 a.m. Monday, January 1st.

Yellow Cab will pick people up from restaurants and bars in the Springfield area and take them to the address on their Mass. state license.

So when should you call them if you don't want to drive home from that New Year's Eve party?

Here's what the taxi company told Western Mass News:

"We're gonna have the whole fleet out which is about 40, 45 cabs, the wait estimate will probably be about 10 minutes to about a half an hour depending on where you are," says Donald Wray with the Yellow Cab company.

Please note, Yellow Cab would like to remind patrons that they will give rides within Springfield only.

