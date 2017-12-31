Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Springfield to close in January

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has decided to close Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Springfield, a church that has served the community for a 100 years...the Bishop calling it a "painful decision."

The announcement came on Friday in a letter to parishioners of the church by Bishop Mitchell Rozanski following concerns over the continued "viability" of the parish.

The decision follows a decrease in attendance numbers.

In the letter Bishop Rozanski explains to parishioners the following:

"I am sure for those who regularly attend Mass these findings of decreased attendance came as no great surprise. Of course such a decline also has a direct impact on the financial stability of your parish community. This is a scenario we have seen play out in a number of other parishes, where despite the dedicated efforts of parishioners, their beloved parishes were no longer able to be sustainable. Sadly this is the situation we now find ourselves in with Our Lady of the Rosary."

While the decline in collections has in recent times been offset by the rental of the school building connected with the church, that school is scheduled to be re-located in 2018.

The Bishop told parishioners that this move makes, "any future rental revenue uncertain and further diminishing parish resources."

But that's not the only financial concerns that the Bishop had.

"Even more pressing is the recent discovery of serious problems with the steam pipes that heat the church. Add this to the overall uncertainty of any other potential repairs which may arise in such aged buildings, I feel we have no other recourse than to act sooner rather than later. Therefore after careful consultation and prayerful reflection, and with a very heavy heart, I must inform you that Our Lady of the Rosary Parish will cease operations after the final Mass on January 28, 2018."

Parish members will be welcomed at the Immaculate Conception church which is the receiving parish.

"(I've) directed Fr. Sokol to reconstitute the parish and financial councils to include members of your community," the Bishop wrote to parishioners.

The decision to close Our Lady of the Rosary Parish was not an easy one.

"Understandably this is a painful decision to share and even harder to hear, one wrought with many emotions. Yet I urge you to remain faithful to the values which have marked the 100 year legacy of Our Lady of the Rosary, avoid the temptation to assess blame or fault but rather give this beloved parish a dignified closure. Our Lady of the Rosary Parish has played an important role in the Catholic Church here in western Massachusetts and that great heritage will remain long after this sad closing," the Bishop added.