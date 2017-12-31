Tractor trailer crashed into utility pole in Ludlow

Hundreds of Eversource customers in Ludlow were without power Sunday afternoon after a tractor trailer hit a utility pole.

Western Mass News has learned that the crash happened on West Street.

As of 4:45 p.m. the Eversource outage map reports 18 customers in Ludlow remain without power as temperatures continue to fall into the low teens with wind chills below freezing.

At one point, 275 customers were without power.

The Ludlow Fire Department reports they were called to the scene at about 12:06 p.m. Sunday.

"Responded with an ambulance and a fire truck to make sure people stayed clear of the lines, called the electric company ...ended up clearing the scene by about 12:45," explained Fire Captain William Dubuque.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Mike Gilrein told us that there were no injuries reported as a result of the crash.

"Tractor trailer that hit a utility pole which was equipped with a transformer as well," explained Sgt. Gilrein.

Police have shut down West Street at Cady Street while crews work to make repairs, drivers are being asked to avoid the area. The accident is in the vicinity of 261 and 263 West St.

No word yet why the tractor trailer ended up crashing into the utility pole, but repairs are expected to take some time.

"Going to be a full pole replacement. Job like that is typically 6 hours or so...of course things could change but that would be safe guess," Sgt. Gilrein told Western Mass News.

Eversource says they're crew on scene is working as quickly and safely as possible.

"Our crews remain on location. They are replacing the broken pole, making sure the area is safe, and they'll also be putting up new distribution wire. Tractor trailer broke the pole and took down the wires," noted Beauchamp.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ludlow Police Department.

Western Mass News will continue to closely follow this situation as soon as more details become available we'll provide an update.