Springfield FD: Space heater used to dry firewood caused carport fire

An electrical space heater that was being used to dry firewood caused a carport to catch on fire Sunday night, according to Springfield Fire Officials.

Dennis Leger, Executive Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner told Western Mass News firefighters responded to a home on 74 Rochford Circle around 4:45 p.m.

Leger added the fire was quickly extinguished, and it caused under $5,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.

"There should be no combustible materials left within three feet of a space heater," Leger noted.

