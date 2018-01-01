Record cold for the start of 2018 Major storm threatens western Mass

For the second morning in a row we broke a record low! We got down to -13 degrees at Westover. We haven't gone over 20 degrees in a week. (Last Tuesday, December 26th)

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the valley until 11 AM and Berkshire County until Noon. Frostbite is a major concern this morning as you can begin to experience symptoms in 15 minutes or less. The cold will ease a bit this afternoon with temperatures reaching into the upper teens so certainly no heat wave but a bit easier to take. By tomorrow afternoon temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 20's! It will feel like a heat wave!



A strong coastal storm will take shape on Thursday and will track off shore. This storm will deepen quickly and become a major storm. The greatest impacts are looking to impact eastern Mass however western Mass will certainly be impacted by this storm as well. Snow is still likely with some accumulation during the day on Thursday. Lets plan on at least a couple of inches of accumulation with more to the east where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect (Parts of eastern Mass) A slight change in the track would make a big difference in snowfall amounts.

As this storm moves away it will drop a reinforcing shot of Arctic air into the northeast on strong northwesterly winds for Friday and Saturday! Both days will likely stay in the single digits with dangerous wind chills (Well below zero) There will be blowing and drifting of the snow as well. This may end up being the coldest out of this entire stretch. We bounce back a bit by Sunday afternoon with highs in the teens then perhaps into the lower 30s by Monday.

