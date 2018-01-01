Local zoo working around the clock to keep animals warm

Those frigid temps are here to stay, and that means zoos across western Mass. need to keep their animals warm.

One local zoo is doing just that and say it’s a 24/7 operation.

As the cold temperatures continue to rock the regions, zoos are working around the clock to keep the animals warm.

In fact, one local zoo tells Western Mass News that while they are closed they are just as busy during the winter as they are in the summer when the aisles are filled with people of all ages.

You can hardly recognize the Lupa Zoo in Ludlow with the mounds of snow and hanging icicles. The record breaking cold and consistent snow makes an impact on the zoo, whether people are here or not.

"Some of the staff sleep here overnight, so they are here in the morning, “says Wally Lupa, “It's pretty much 24/7. There is no rest." Wally Lupa is in charge of animal care and facilities. He tells Western Mass News staff have prepared for months to get the zoo ready for the winter.

From dozens of heaters, to heat mats, lamps, even ultraviolet light bulbs to give these monkeys and turtles and snakes the warmth they need.

"All the primates. They get frost bite really easy on their fingers,” says Wally.

Lupa Zoo has about 600 animals, 100 different types, and more than 3/4 of them need to be kept warm in these record breaking temps.

"We did install several alarm systems to make sure that all of our temperatures are where they are supposed to be," notes Wally. He keeps a list of the temperatures in his hand all day, making sure all the systems function properly.

The zoo has backup generators and heaters if they lose power, but some animals, like this ostrich, have twice as thick feathers come winter, and enjoy getting their feet wet, at least for a little while.

"They like walking around. They like chasing each other around in the snow, and they do like going back in,” Wally adds. The zoo is doing what they can to keep these animals hydrated too. More than 70 water buckets are heated to specific temperatures that these animals normally drink water at.

Work will continue through the cold winter months so these animals can be happy and healthy when the zoo opens back up in April.

