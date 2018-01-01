UMass Minuteman Marching Band performs in Rose Parade in CA - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

UMass Minuteman Marching Band performs in Rose Parade in CA

(photo courtesy ABC) (photo courtesy ABC)
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The UMass Marching Band performed on their biggest stage yet Monday...The Rose Parade.

409 members of the Minuteman Marching Band traveled to Pasadena, California to take part in the New Year's Day event, making it the furthest they've ever traveled. 

Band members raised $150,000 for new uniforms to debut on the big day. The Minuteman Marching Band said they were honored and privileged to perform for thousands of people.

For the story behind what went into preparing for this event, Click Here!

