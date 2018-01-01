Emergency shelter in Springfield preparing for overflow with bitter cold

With these frigid temperatures, local homeless shelters are seeing an influx of people who need somewhere to stay to avoid the cold, and emergency annex shelters are preparing for the overflow so that no one has to be without a warm place to sleep.

When other shelters in the city have to turn people away because of overflow, they come here to City Church as an emergency option.

City Church in Springfield is getting ready for the possibility to have to open its doors to homeless men who can’t go to any of the other city’s shelters.

This is not an operating shelter … they only have had to open once so far. But they are prepared to open again during this cold stretch in the forecast.

“We do our due diligence to make sure folks go there first. That’s really where the professional care is. We are here as a life sustaining entity. You can die when it’s -10. So it’s better to be in a place that’s warm,” explains Daniel Adams, City Church Volunteer.

It is a requirement that someone who is homeless goes to another shelter first, they must be turned away from the city’s shelters in order to be allowed into city church.

“You need to go to those already existing places. We do have processes in place. As a matter of fact you can't just show up here. So we have been in communication (with) other organizations,” notes Adams.

The church is licensed to be an emergency shelter only. That means they have volunteers in place ready to be called in to help get this space up and running at a moment’s notice.

“The most amazing piece of this entire puzzle is the volunteers. Not only the people who donated items, goods. But the big one is time,” Adams adds.

There are reasons that people need to first go to another shelter, they are just better trained and equipped. The City Church can only offer so much.

“Those other places are better equipped form a 360-degree angle to handle everything that accompanies homelessness, they are better qualified to do that,” Adams tells Western Mass News.

The beds are in place, and ready for the call to help those who have no other option on a dangerously cold night.

